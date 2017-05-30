Sudbury man faces numerous serious child pornography related charges

In December 2016, a Joint Operation began involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (F.B.I.), the Greater Sudbury Police Service Cybercrime Unit and the Greater Sudbury Police Service Intelligence Unit. Police were investigating a Greater Sudbury resident that was advertising and distributing Child Pornography using Russian and Canadian chat websites. The man was utilizing internet in businesses that offered a free wireless connection.

On May 25, 2017, the Operation concluded with the arrest of 27-year old Scott Ersman of Greater Sudbury. A search warrant was executed at a Greater Sudbury residence where computers and data storage devices were seized.

Scott Ersman has been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada:

Adult Make Arrangement to Commit a Sexual Offence Against a Child – Section 172.2(1)(b) CCC

Distribute/Advertise Child Pornography (5 Counts) – Section 163.1(3) CCC

Possession of Child Pornography (3 Counts) – Section 163.1(4)

Fail to Comply with Prohibition regarding Children – Section 161(4) CCC

Scott Ersman appeared in Bail Court on May 26, 2017 and remains in Police custody.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service Cyber Crime Unit is part of the Ontario Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet which has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services and the Ministry of the Attorney General

“These charges have yet to be proven in a Court of law, and all accused individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty”