November 4, 1954 – May 24, 2017

Joseph Wayne O’Brien, a resident of Manitowaning, died peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre, on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at the age of 62. Predeceased by parents Marion and Harold O’Brien. Beloved husband of Cheryl O’Brien. Loved by his fur baby Buddy. Dear brother of Arnold (Michelle), Austin, Donald (Barb predeceased), Perry (predeceased) and Patrick. Special brother-in-law of Calvin McCulligh. Remembered by Cathy and Casey and many other nieces and nephews. Family and friends gathered at Knox United Church, Manitowaning for a Memorial Service at 11 am on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Donations to MHC Auxiliary, Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary or the Manitowaning Clinic would be greatly appreciated. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.