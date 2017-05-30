72 Years

In loving memory of Henry Clayton Tahgaiwenene (Jacko) who passed away peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Dear son of Victoria and David Tahgaiwenene (Jacko) (both predeceased). Cherished brother of Arthur (predeceased), Marie Jacko (predeceased), Ursula Madahbee, Helen Petahtegoose (Bernie), Rita Osawabine (Frank predeceased), Gloria Pitawanakwat (Gilbert), Lawrence Jacko (Isabelle predeceased), Rose Anderson (Gary), Vernon (predeceased), Betty Corbiere (Frank), Cecil Jacko (predeceased), Luke (Lennox) Jacko. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and great-nieces and nephews. Henry was a strong tall man who loved the outdoors, was skilled forestry lumberjack with a passion for fishing and boating. Also with the knowledge of being able to pick traditional medicine, was happy to help others with health and well-being. He always encouraged his family to speak Anishnaabemowin. Henry liked western movies, riding his ATV and spending time at family gatherings. Visitation was from 2 pm on Thursday, May 25, 2017 and on Friday, May 26, 2017 at Rabbit Island Centre. Funeral Mass was held at 3pm on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at the Holy Cross Mission, Wikwemikong. Burial at Wikwemikong Upper Cemetery. Island Funeral Home.