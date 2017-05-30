1942 – 2017

Gary Gordon Hoffman of South Baymouth, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 19, 2017 at Health Sciences North in his 75th year. Beloved husband of Marie of 52 years. Loving father of Paula and Larry (Beverly). Grandfather of Kyle and Rachel. Predeceased by mother Maxine Verna Hoffman, and many aunts and uncles. Survived by many cousins and special friends. His biggest passion in life was riding his Harley, fishing and hunting, also his beloved dog Katie. At Gary’s request there will be no visitation or funeral. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Manitoulin Pet Save. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.