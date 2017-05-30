Charles Malcolm Mitchell passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Monday, May 22, 2017 at the age of 85. Survived by loving wife, Province (nee Gagnon). Loving father to Alf (Constance), Jason, and Derek (Sheenaugh). Cherished grandfather to Morgan. Survived by siblings Thomas (Anne), Phyllis (the late Claude), Lois (the late Colin), and Doris. Charles will be dearly missed by extended family and friends. Private cremation has taken place. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Kidney Foundation would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com.