ALFRED JOSEPH ROBERT MCLEOD “ALFIE” “IVE”

July 17, 1970 – May 27, 2017

Aandaanmat started his journey into the spirit world surrounded by family and friends at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, ON. Al was 46 years old. Beloved son to Yvonne McLeod (nee Trudeau) and Leroy McLeod (both predeceased). Alfie and Charlene Corbiere are the parents of Nchiiwat (Trisha) and Niihge McLeod. He was also father to Alycia Shawana and grandfather to Willow. Survived by siblings; Patricia, Parker (Vivian), Mike (Corrine) and Jackie McLeod. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Long-time childhood friends with “Pyzon” and “Timmy-o”. Alfie enjoyed spending time with his boys, cheering them on at their hockey games. He loved fishing, biking, hiking, gardening and just spending time outdoors. Alfie was athletic and was a proud defenseman for the Wiky Hillbillies. Alfie worked at the Wikwemikong Community Living as a Developmental Service Worker. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in contribution to the services. Family and friends gathered at Rabbit Island Community Centre on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 11 am for the wake until the departure service for cremation on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 11 am. A feast will follow upstairs in the Wikwemikong Arena. Island Funeral Home.