Man Arrested and Charged After an Attack on City Bus

Around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, 2017, a man jumped out of a moving taxi cab on Ramsay Lake Road in Greater Sudbury. The man proceeded to run down the street and boarded a City transit bus.

Once on the bus, the man attacked the bus driver with a knife. The bus driver sustained a large cut to his forearm and a cut to his neck. He was transported to hospital and treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Fortunately, Officers were in the area at the time of the incident and arrived shortly after the man had boarded the bus. Police were able to gain physical control and arrest the man who still had the knife in his hands, wrestling with the bus driver when Police arrived.

The 34-year old man from Greater Sudbury has been charged with the following under the Criminal Code of Canada;

 Aggravated Assault

 Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

 Resist Peace Officer

 Failure to Comply with Probation Order (x4)

 Possession of a Schedule II Substance

The man will appear before the court on Monday, May 29, 2017.