UPDATE: 39-year-old recovering from life-threatening injuries; Charges have been updated

(WIKWEMIKONG FIRST NATION, ON) – The Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service with assistance from the North East Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit, under the direction of Detective Staff Sergeant Gerald Scherer of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), is continuing the investigation related to an assault that occurred on May 9, 2017, at approximately 12:32 a.m. in the area of Mshaaboos Lane on Wikwemikong First Nation.

The victim, a 39-year-old male who is from Wikwemikong First Nation, is recovering from life-threatening injuries. The four (4) suspects fled the scene but were arrested a short time later by the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin (UCCM) Police.

All four (4) suspects re-appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on May 26, 2017, where their initial charges were amended as follows:

Angela FILAZZOLA, a 23-year-old female from Scarborough has been charged with:

Possession for the purposes of trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Trafficking in a controlled substance, contrary to section 5(1) of the CDSA

Conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, contrary to section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

She has been released from custody.

Taun DIXON-JOHNSON, a 26-year-old male from Toronto, has been charged with:

Attempt murder, contrary to section 239(1) of the CC

Assault with a weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the CC

Aggravated assault, contrary to section 268 of the CC

Possession for the purposes of trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Trafficking in a controlled substance, contrary to section 5(1) of the CDSA

Conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, contrary to section 465(1)(c) of the CC

Shamar SHAW, a 23 year old male from Pickering has been charged with:

Attempt murder, contrary to section 239(1) of the CC

Assault with a weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the CC

Aggravated assault, contrary to section 268 of the CC

Possession for the purposes of trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Trafficking in a controlled substance, contrary to section 5(1) of the CDSA

Conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, contrary to section 465(1)(c) of the CC

Fail to comply with a probation order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC

Billie-Jean MILLS, a 22 year old female from Sudbury has been charged with:

Possession for the purposes of trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Trafficking in a controlled substance, contrary to section 5(1) of the CDSA

Conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, contrary to section 465(1)(c) of the CC

Fail to comply with a probation order (3 counts), contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC

The last three accused persons have been remanded into custody. All four are scheduled to re-appear in court in the coming days.

The investigation is continuing and any person with information about this incident is asked to immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122, the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service at (705) 859-3141 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.