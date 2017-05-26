Several new displays added to William Purvis Marine Centre

GORE BAY—The William Purvis Marine Centre in Gore Bay is now open for the summer, boasting several new displays for the season.

“We have several new displays this year,” said Buck Longhurst, director of the centre, in an interview with the Recorder this past Sunday. “One of the displays that will be of local interest will be an arrest warrant for the steamer the Joan M. McCullough.”

“The Centre also has a new beautiful display of the tug The Avenger IV,” said Mr. Longhurst. “It also features a log book from her delivery trip from Graves End in England in 1985.”

“We will also be featuring a photograph and story of both the ship and the shipwreck of the month,” said Mr. Longhurst. He pointed out the current ship wreck of the month will have local interest as Blair Johnson had sailed on the Roy A. Jodrey, and the ship of the month vessel was important to the area, as the Elizabeth Hindman loaded pulpwood in Gore Bay on several occasions.

There is a large display of shipping company cap and jacket badges on hand, which is new as well, he said.

“We also have a total of 88 new log books, cargo record books, company books and other history. And we’ve kept current with our slide collection,” said Mr. Longhurst.

“As usual we have archives if anyone is for instance doing research. This includes 20,000 slides, between 10,000-12,000 pictures, log books and the history for practically every company and vessel that sailed on the Great Lakes,” continued Mr. Longhurst.

The marine centre will officially open for the season this Friday at noon hour, and will be open Wednesday to Saturdays from 12 to 4 pm For July and August the centre will be open seven days a week from 10:30 am until 4 pm. Admission is by donation.