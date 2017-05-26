Right to the Point

Sudbury District Health Unit ratifies agreement with nurses

SUDBURY—The Sudbury Board of Health (of the Sudbury District Health Unit) has ratified a new collective agreement with registered nurses and nurse practitioners of the Ontario Nurses Association (ONA).

France Quirion, director of corporate services with the SDHU, told the Recorder after the Sudbury Board of Health meeting last week that, “the board did ratify the new collective agreement with the nurses and nurse practitioners.”

Ms. Quirion pointed out the nurses and nurse practitioners had ratified the agreement in a vote held April 21. “The offer was ratified by the SDHU board of health on May 18. The new two-year deal is effective and runs to March 31, 2019. The collective agreement calls for enhancements in benefits and wages and addresses language in the agreement that needed clarification and cleanup.”

“In terms of wage increases, the nurses and nurse practitioner will receive a 1.5 percent increase in wages per year with the contract,” said Ms. Quirion. “There are benefit enhancements in the amount of mileage they are paid when they have to travel, as well paramedical cover, eye glass and hearing aid impairments.”

The new contract agreement involves 103 registered nurses and nurse practitioners that provide services to the 195,000 residents of Greater Sudbury as well as the districts of Sudbury and Manitoulin.

The registered nurse and nurse practitioners with the Ontario Nurses Association (ONA) had voted in favour of a contract agreement in April.

“We are happy to be able to say we have negotiated a new collective agreement and that the services of the nurses will continue,” said Ms. Quirion. “We feel this was a fair deal for both parties and we are glad that the nurses feel the same way.”