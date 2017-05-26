MP Hughes relays constituents’ solution on firearms tracing to Parliament

OTTAWA—Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing MP Carol Hughes delivered a petition sponsored by the Espanola Hand Gun Club on the subject of the United Nations protocol against the illicit manufacturing of and trafficking in firearms, their parts and components and ammunition, in Parliament last week.

Ms. Hughes told the House that the petition is signed by individuals from Webbwood, Espanola, Massey, Iron Bridge, Spanish, Thessalon, Elliot Lake and Manitoulin Island, along with many more from other Northern communities.

“The petitioners indicate that the RCMP Firearms Tracing Unit successfully traces firearms through the use of the firearm’s make model and serial number,” said Ms. Hughes. “They explain that the implementation of the firearms marking regulations will impose costly, onerous and unnecessary requirements on manufacturers and importers of firearms.”

Mr. Hughes told Parliament that signatories of the petition are promoting a different solution.

“The petitioners are asking the government of Canada to revise the firearms marking regulations to recognize that a simple requirement for a serial number of all new firearms into Canada will satisfy the United Nations request and adequately address the tracking requirements,” said Ms. Hughes.

The petition reads, “We, the undersigned residents of Canada, draw to the attention of the House of Commons in Parliament assembled the following: Whereas the United Nations Protocol against the Illicit Manufacturing of and Trafficking in Firearms, Their Parts and Components and Ammunition, supplementing the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime and the Inter-American Convention Against the Illicit Manufacturing of and Trafficking in Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives and Other Related Materials has recommended that Canada adopt a system that will ensure that Canada can trace firearms that cross our borders; Whereas the RCMP Firearms Tracing Unit successfully traces firearms through the use of the firearm’s make, model and serial number; Whereas the serial number contains all the information necessary to successfully trace firearms; Whereas Canadians have spent millions of dollars on the development of the Firearms Reference Tables to specifically identify firearms; Whereas the implementation of the Firearms Marking Regulations will impose costly onerous and unnecessary requirements on manufacturers and importers of firearms; therefore your petitioners call upon the House of Commons in Parliament assembled to request that the government of Canada revise the Firearms Marking Regulations to recognize that a simple requirement for a serial number on all new firearms imported into Canada will satisfy the United Nations request and adequately address the tracing requirements of police services.”