Meldrum Bay ATV ride a roaring good time

MELDRUM BAY—It is becoming a real popular event on Manitoulin Island every Victoria Day holiday weekend. The fourth annual Meldrum Bay ATV (all-terrain vehicle) ride was held this past Saturday and the event drew its biggest group of participants yet.

“It was excellent, better than we even anticipated,” stated Lee McDonald, main organizer of the event. “We had a total of 85 bikes and 130 people take part, which is the highest participation we’ve had yet.”

“The weather was great,” he said noting that participants visited from places as far away as Guelph, Grimsby, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie and Iron Bridge.

Mr. McDonald said the Dawson Citizens Improvement Association is very grateful to all the landowners for allowing the ATV riders to cross their property on one of the two rides available, especially around Vidal Bay and the south side.”

A chili and stew dinner followed the ride for all participants, young and old, along with winners of door prizes being announced.

Proceeds from the ATV ride go to the Dawson Citizen’s Improvement Association.