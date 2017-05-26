Eugene Manitowabi to be inducted into Northern Ontario Country Music Hall of Fame

MANITOULIN—Eugene Manitowabi of Wiikwemkoong is the newest and 48th musician being inducted into the Northern Ontario Country Music Hall of Fame.

“Eugene is being inducted into the hall of fame because he has contributed so much to country music over the years,” stated Glen McDougall, a member of the Northern Ontario Country Music Association. “He has always been there to help out on Manitoulin, in the district and Northern Ontario.”

“But the biggest reason Eugene is being inducted is that he is a heck of a singer and entertainer, he has been a great frontman for several bands over the years,” said Mr. McDougall.

“Eugene is currently a member of the Great Northern Opry of the Northern Ontario Country Music Association,” said Mr. McDougall.

“I touched base with him this past winter to let him know about the induction, and he did a show in Tehkummah a couple of weeks ago,” said Mr. McDougall. “Eugene’s (hall of fame) celebration show will be held June 18 at the Tehkummah Community Hall.”

“Eugene has played with several bands over the years, and he and Hardy Peltier played a lot of events years ago; they played a lot in Michigan and around Northern Ontario. They even opened up for a Don Messer show in Little Current years ago.”

“Yes, I was performing a couple of weeks ago in Tehkummah,” Mr. Manitowabi told the Recorder. “About half way through the show Glen dropped the bombshell that I was going to be inducted into the hall of fame.” He pointed out that about three years ago he had been selected to be a member of the Northern Ontario Country Music Association. It is neat at my age to be given this type of recognition. When Glen dropped his bombshell I thought wow I can’t believe it.”

However, he also said, “I guess I’m the last guy standing, all our original band members that I played with have all passed on. Hardy was the last member of the band along with me, until he recently passed on.” He recalls the two and other singing in venues in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan in the 1970s. “I’m pretty well the last man standing, at least it feels that way,” he said. “You get thinking that way, as the years pass and band members pass on. Last week I heard that Leonard George and Paul Williams who we used to perform around the country with have passed on as well.”

“Yes, I’ve quietly patted myself on the back for getting this honour (hall of fame),” said Mr. Manitowabi. “Helen Oswald originally booked me for a couple of shows this summer, and it is really great that a few people still enjoy what I’ve got left

as a musician.”

He said Mr. McDougall, “is a real promoter and a heck of a nice fellow. It is always a treat to perform with him and his band Down Yonder.”

“When they asked me first to join the Association we had a really good time, and I’m really looking forward to this one (his induction into the hall of fame),” continued Mr. Manitowabi. “My kids and I were sitting around one night having a beer and one of my sons said, “you’ve really hit the big time now.”

Mr. Manitowabi had helped out with a Christmas telethon held by the Wiky TVs for years. Then after taking a couple of years off he performed at the telethon again this past Christmas.

“And in March at the annual language conference held in Wikwemikong I was asked if I could sing at a show at the conference. I had a great time and enjoyed it,” he said.

“It has been quite a journey, at this point in my life it is almost like a spiritual experience playing music all these years,” said Mr. Manitowabi. “Especially when you get to thinking about all the people who and band mates who have passed on before you. It has been a lot of fun, and I’m just glad, fortunate and grateful that the Good Lord granted me a little talent to be able to sing all these years.”

The hall of fame induction ceremonies will take place this November in Sault Ste. Marie.