Central council directs staff to investigate funds for Active Trail Plan

Plan would exclude Wagg’s Wood property

MINDEMOYA—Members of Central Manitoulin council are in favour of investigating possible funding through the Ontario Trillium Foundation for a Mindemoya Active Living Trail (MALT) that would go through Mindemoya and include the Maple Ridge Trails at Community Living Manitoulin. However, at this time it feels that this proposal cannot include the trail including Wagg’s Woods Park, unless possible litigation being sought against the municipality is dropped.

After a delegation from MALT made a presentation to the committee (made up of council members) they agreed to look into funding possibilities for an active living trail in Mindemoya, but not including the Wagg’s Wood property at this time.

“I agree we should let them (MALT) know we are in favour of a trail and our EDO (economic development officer) will look into grant applications and whether we would be eligible for funding (with some of the property being looked at being private,” said Councillor Linda Farquhar at a Finance and Economic Development committee meeting last week. “And in our letter we need to say we support the trail idea, excluding the Wagg’s Wood property until the (legal issue) on that is resolved.”

At a meeting last week representatives of the MALT committee made a presentation. In a letter to the committee presented to the committee before the meeting Maja Mielonen, dated April 29, 2017 wrote, “our MALT group consists of local residents that support an active living trail in Mindemoya. During our last meeting on April 5, 2017, the letter the municipality received from Patricia L. Meehan was discussed (dated March 9, 2017). MALT has unanimously agreed to support all the recommendations found in that letter. MALT also strongly encourages council to pass these resolutions. These resolutions will end the feared litigations regarding the selling of a portion of Wagg’s Wood. Further, council should officially designate the monies made from this sale to the improvement of Wagg’s Wood.”

The letter explains MALT has looked into grant applications and the incredible advantage of using local funds to leverage for bigger grants for project completion. Our group hopes that the $3,000 council has set aside this year for MALT can be added to the $22,500 (the amount that was received from the sale of the portion of Wagg’s Wood) in pursuit of a future grant application for a Mindemoya active living trail.

MALT would like an opportunity to sit with the municipal EDO and work on such a grant application for the protection of Wagg’s Woods, the letter continues. A larger grant project could improve Wagg’s Woods and create an active living trail from Wagg’s Woods, through Mindemoya to the Maple Ridge trails at Community Living Manitoulin. Municipal leveraging of the combined funds amounting to the $25,500 grant application could easily amount to receiving a grant of up to $100,000 (most funders require a 20-30 percent local financial contribution).

“MALT wishes to be kept informed of council’s decisions and the passing of the resolution that would then avoid litigation,” the letter continues. “MALT is looking forward to working with the Municipality of Central Manitoulin on improving Wagg’s Wood as a unique natural/recreational area as well as building a trail link from Wagg’s Woods to the Maple Ridge Trails.”

Ms. Mielonen told the meeting the municipality has access to apply for a grant in the Active People Grant of OTF, and this project would qualify under it. She said MALT is asking the committee to make office staff time available to make the application for funding, and MALT would assist in getting the costs together and the plan for the trail. The plan being looked at would include Waggs Wood, through Mindemoya and private lands and connect with Maple Ridge property.

“What we are hoping here tonight is for a motion to go to council to get grant application done in time (by an October deadline),” said Ms. Mielonen. She said the lawyer and their client who is looking at possible litigation against the municipality is in favour of the letter that had been sent to the committee and if the plans go ahead the litigation would cease.

Committee chair Alex Baran said, “the (Wagg’s Wood) land wasn’t donated. It was sold and purchased by two businesses in the community. And the first shot involving the legal issue wasn’t ours. It is in the hands of our legal firm. The consensus of the committee and council is that as long as this possible litigation exists we are reluctant to make any decision on the property.”

Ms. Mielonen indicated the lawyers for the second party involved will not pursue litigation if the Wagg’s Wood property is maintained as a park.

“We can’t do anything until this hammer of legal action is removed from over our heads,” said Mayor Richard Stephens. He noted the municipality, “purchased the land, and it is owned by the municipality. We decided to sell a couple of acres to help a couple of local businesses.”

“I hope council can look at MALT as being separate on this issue,” stated Ms. Mielonen.

“The possible litigation is included in your letter, you keep referring to it,” said Councillor Derek Stephens. He is in favour of a trail project and making an application for funding, as long as it doesn’t include Wagg’s Wood property until the legal issue is resolved.

“I think we would all love to see this (separate trail) project happen,” stated Councillor Baran.

Mayor Stephens cautioned that although he would be in favour of a trail being established, “if the application is dependent on the park area across the road (Waggs Wood) being included we have no control on this. We wouldn’t be able to make any decision on the property if litigation is being considered.”

“Part of the funding application would include providing access and surveying Waggs Wood,” said Ms. Mielonen.

“As a funding agency, if property being included in a trail plan is under possible litigation I don’t think any agency would venture into such an agreement,” said Councillor Dale Scott.

“I’m just about positive if council make this beautiful park and trails it would satisfy the lawyer and their client, and the litigation will go away,” said Ms. Mielonen.

However, Councillor Scott noted that Ms. Meehan has never indicated that to council or the municipality.

“We would like to proceed but not with litigation over our heads,” said Mayor Stephens.

“I would hate to see the idea of this trail go away,” said Councillor Stephens.

It was suggested by Councillor Baran the municipality could investigate the possibility of getting funding for the (separate) trail plan proposed-that does not include Wagg’s Wood, unless the latter issue is resolved.

“We need to pass a motion to direct our (municipal) staff to look into the possibility of funding,” said Councillor Stephens.