C.C. McLean P.S. Colts Going Strong!

by Rachael Orford

EQAO testing for the Grade 3 and Grade 6students has started, and the first week is done! Only a few more days to go. Keep up the good work!

Last Friday, May 19, the SK/Grade 1 class had a rummage sale to fundraise for their end of the year class trip. There were books, toys, games, cookies, and much more for sale! You were welcomed in the classroom by the wonderful smiles of the students.

Also on Friday, May 19, the Grade 8s had their Entrepreneur Fair. There were many different items for sale which were all handmade by the students. Some items sold included bath salts, lip scrub, healthy popsicles, pretzels, compliment jars, and much more!

Swim to Survive for grades 4 and 5 is over now. For the last few weeks, on Fridays, the Grade 4 and 5 students went to the Espanola pool to learn or review swimming techniques and skills. Good job everyone!

More good news from the Legion poster and literature contest entries from our school! Three students placed in the top three at District H, which includes Northeastern Ontario. In the Primary colour poster division, Brynn Best placed second. In the Primary Black and White poster division Merissa McQuarrie, also placed second. Then, in the Junior Essay division, Jenna Shank placed second as well.

Tomorrow, Saturday, May 27, the Grade 6 and 7 classes are having their fundraiser for their end of the year class trip. The fundraiser is a car wash and barbecue to be held at the school between 10 am and 1 pm. So, if you would like your car to be sparkling clean, please come to the school tomorrow, and while the students scrub, rinse and shine, please enjoy the barbecue which includes hot dogs, pop and water. Please don’t forget to come out and support the Grades 6 and 7s.

Joke of the Week: Why did the skeleton go to a BBQ? For the spare ribs.

Upcoming events include track and field, and the Dental Nurses.

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”