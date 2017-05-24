Law & Order

Wiky assault update

WIIKWEMKOONG—The 39-year-old Wiikwemkoong man who was hospitalized following a brutal assault by two men and two women on May 9 is out of hospital and recuperating at home.

UCCM Anishnaabe Police apprehended the four suspects in Little Current as they were attempting to flee Manitoulin following the assault.

As a result of the joint investigation between the Wikwemikong Tribal Police and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Angela Filazzola, a 22-year-old female from Scarborough, and Taun Dixon-Johnson, a 26-year-old male from Toronto, have both been charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault. Shamar Shaw, a 23-year-old male from Pickering, faces charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and fail to comply with a probation order. Billie-Jean Mills, a 22-year-old female from Sudbury, has been charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and failing to comply with a probation order (three counts).

Drivers along Highway 6 may have noticed police officers seaching the sides of the road for evidence last Tuesday. This was related to the assault case.

All four of the accused will be in bail court this Friday, May 26 in Wiikwemkoong.