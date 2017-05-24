Island shot putter finishes off first college season

Joseph Maxwell preps to attend provincial champions

EVANSVILLE—Island shot putter Joseph Maxwell has just returned home to Manitoulin after completing his first year at the University of Tennessee (UOT) and is preparing to compete at provincial, national and world meets this summer in the under 20 division.

The 19-year-old Evansville athlete was accepted on a track and field scholarship last year to UOT and competed this January in the indoor US university track and field competitions.

“I redshirted my outdoor (track and field) season with UOT this year so I could have an extra season of availably in the future,” explained Joseph. “This also gave me the ability to come home early and train to compete in my last year of the Under 20 division at provincials, nationals and the worlds.”

The ‘redshirt’ will allow him to continue to attend classes at the college and be a part of the team, but not play. It will allow Joseph, who is on scholarship, an additional year of eligibility as he did not compete the full year (he will be able to compete a fifth year for the UOT team).

Joseph said he had a good indoor season, competing at several meets and placing third in two.

“With the indoor I was only able to do shot put, not discus, but I did pretty good,” said Joseph. “It was a big step up—the athletes were older and the competition was a lot harder. The American system is very strong. I’m happy with how I did for my first year.”

Despite taking a redshirt for the university outdoor season, Joseph was able to compete in three meets hosted at his school.

“It was a lot of learning,” Joseph added. “I felt like when I started (in shot put) in Canada and I had to work my way up over the years. This journey to the top is going to be harder, but I think I can get there.”

He said it was also a challenge getting used to throwing a 16 pound shot, which is the college and Olympic standard, opposed to six kg (13 pounds) which is the Under 20 weight.

Joseph has joined a club at York University and will be competing with them at provincials.

“I have a qualifier the first week of June at York University,” he said. “Based on those scores I plan to qualify for Provincials June 18-19 in Windsor and Nationals July 6-9 in Ottawa. I need to be in the top two for Worlds (Pan American Junior Champions in Peru in July).”

Joseph has been training hard since returning to Manitoulin on May 11. “I’ve been working remotely with my UOT coach, training and sending him videos of me throwing for feedback,” said Joseph. “When I start training with the York University club, my coach there will be coordinating with my UOT coach to make sure I’m on the right track. It will be a busy summer, but I’m looking forward to it.”