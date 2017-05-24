Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Manitoulin Tennis!

The Manitoulin Tennis Club hosted their ‘Black Fly’ Tennis tournament this past Saturday, May 20. It was a beautiful day for tennis, with just enough breeze to keep the bugs away. Players rotated through various partners and had a great day of doubles tennis. Top players for the day were Bryce Mastelko, Keith McKeen and Chris Theijsmeijer. It was a great day to shake off the winter rust and now regular sessions will run at 6:30 on Wednesdays and Sundays through the summer. New players are always welcome and lessons are available upon request. Come out for fun, exercise and social time. For more information contact Chris Theijsmeijer at 968-0404 or join the ‘Manitoulin Tennis Club’ Facebook group.

After their success at NSSSA Tennis in early May 5 the MSS Mustangs journeyed to Sudbury to play on the indoor courts in the NOSSA championships. The competition was stiff as our players came up against many club players. The doubles team of Maddy Niven and Alayna Cranston lost a squeaker to the top Sudbury team, missing out on a spot at OFSAA by the equivalent of a single shot. They later won the bronze match and finished the day in 3rd place. Bryce Mastelko finished in fourth in Men’s singles, also one spot out of qualifying for OFSAA, while Nathan Howard and Jackie Cooper finished fourth on the day as well. They represented their school and island well for the day demonstrate excellent skills and sportsmanship. Congratulations to all Mustang players including their Coach Chris Theijsmeijer on at tremendous season for 2017!

Local Pickleball club welcomes new and seasoned players

The Manitoulin Pickleball Club has once again opened their door to anyone interested in their popular sport. The group meets every Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 10 am to 12 pm and on Thursday evenings (6 to 8 pm) at the NEMI Curling Club.

The group features provincially competitive and rank amateurs who are all out to have a good time as well as offer their experience to players who are new to the sport with lessons and coaching.

Summer-ish hockey!

As many of you are aware, for most elite minor hockey players there is no rest in the summer. Since summer hockey has no governing body a team can select players from anywhere as long as they have the proper birthdate. The tournaments that are organized are of a high-quality, sometimes higher than winter triple A. Two Island players, Sam Assinewai of Aundek Omni Kaning and Carson Shawana of Wiikwemkoong, were selected by the Newport Elites to play in a Toronto-based, triple A and elite tournament, the Bauer Shoot-out this past weekend.

The boys, both of whom played for the Nickel City Sons this past winter, led their team to the championship final where they picked up the silver medal. The team had three wins and only one loss in the round-robin. One of those games ended as a 2-1 victory where Assinewai picked up the MVP award. Unfortunately they lost 5 to 2 in the final. Good work lads and good luck in your next tournament at the end of May.

Congrats to Everett Webkamigad (Brad and Liz) for once again being selected to the Can-Am team for the Las Vegas AAA tournament the first weekend in July. This squad won the gold last year at this tourney.

Mindemoya’s Liam Bridgeman travelled to Kingston on the May 12th weekend to take part in the Ontario Prospects Hockey Challenge. Having been scouted at the Ottawa Winterblast Tournament this past season while playing for his Manitoulin Panther Peewee team, Liam joined a team of provincially selected players to form the Ontario Prospects side. The group quickly came together to post a 2 – 1 record in the round robin. They then avenged their lone, 6 – 5 round robin loss to the AAA Flamme Olympique, defeating them 5 – 3 in the semis. That left a final against the Prospects East side from the Maritimes, a game in which the Ontario Prospects took, 4 – 2 to win the tournament. Liam finished with 6 goals and 11 assists in the 5 games played.

Sudbury Rocks

Congratulations to the strong Manitoulin contingent of participants who competed in the Sudbury Rocks race weekend. In the Half marathon hats off to the runners who completed the 21km distance: Steve Fessenden, Tammy Rolston, Leslie Ryan-Marshall, Randy Recollet, Paula Recollet, Myrna Wemigwans, Karlene Fox, Samuel Gilchrist, Zoe Corbiere and Sandy Jacko.

In the 10k, hats off to: Kristen Patterson, Alison MacNeil, Lyndsay Brisard and Jacinta Manitowabi.

The 5k was closely contested between two Manitoulin runners with Rommie Hamod of Little Current breaking the tape at 18:37 and Wikwemikong’s Aurel Fox-Recollet just seconds behind! Also clocking great races were: Camryn Beaudry, Ben Marshall, Francesca Pheasant, Akasha Piche, Patrick Beaudry, Shaolin Roy, Mikaila Staruck, Lisa Bondy, Natalia Pitawanakwat, Jessica Marshall, Jacqueline Odjig, HJ McCarley Baker, Sarah Odjig, Kimberly Knobel, Mary Kate St. George, Jodi Fox, Shannon Manitowabi, Alexis Lewis, Briana Mishibinijima, Robin Cooper, Amanda Otosquaiob, Mary-Jo Peltier, Brenda Beaudry and Bernadette Pangowish.

Sports’ Chips

Dion Killens (Mark and Kim) grabbed a 2nd place finish in the 800 metre final at WOSSSA. This qualifies him for OFSSA. It seems that he’s faster than former Manitoulin Rep hockey player, father, Mark.

Congrats to MacKenzie Shigwadja on being named to the All-Ontario Native Lacrosse team for the NAIG North American games.

A good sport is good for sports.

chipstoquips@gmail.com