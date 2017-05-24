Gravel tender awarded with debate from Northeast Town council

Two out of three bids rejected for not including bid bond

LITTLE CURRENT—The annual gravel tender for the Northeast Town was awarded to Calvin Pearson Construction for $113,575 plus HST, but was met with a great deal of debate from council prior to the motion being carried as two other bids were rejected for not including a bid bond or certified cheque.

Town CAO Dave Williamson explained to council that the municipality received three tenders but that the tenders from Mike Varey and Son Construction and Don Eadie Construction had been rejected because the bids had been submitted without a bid bond or certified cheque for 10 percent of the bid.

“It was well publicized that a bid bond or certified cheque for 10 percent of the bid is needed when submitting a bid,” said Mr. Williamson. “Both of the bidders who didn’t do this have bid on projects with the town before and know that this is a requirement of our purchase policy.”

Mr. Williamson also told council that one of the suppliers whose bid was rejected called ahead of submitting their tender, asking if they could submit without a bid bond or cheque. “I told the individual, ‘absolutely not’ and explained that it is part of our purchase policy,” said Mr. Williamson.

“Did we look at the prices of the bids that were rejected?” asked Councillor Michael Erskine.

Mr. Williamson responded that when the tender process is being completed by staff, if they open a bid that does not include a bid bond or certified cheque, the bid is placed aside and is rejected, excluded from the process.

“This sets off alarm bells for me that we only have bid,” said Councillor Erskine. “I don’t believe that this is in the best interest of the ratepayers. In my opinion, we should retender. Also, the single bid that we did receive is fairly high. I’m concerned and would be more comfortable if we retendered.”

“How do you know it is over priced?” asked Councillor Marcel Gauthier to Councillor Erskine.

Councillor Erskine told The Expositor following the meeting that, “My understanding after speaking with town staff is that this year’s price is about 20 percent higher than last year.”

“I don’t pretend to be an expert in gravel, but I’m concerned that two bids did not meet the requirements,” said Councillor Erskine. “It throws me off a bit. I think retendering makes sense because it strikes me as odd that there was the same issue with both suppliers.”

Councillor Erskine inquired if any of the suppliers who bid did not meet the gravel testing requirements in the past.

Mr. Williamson said that there have been no problems with the suppliers’ gravel quality in the past. He explained that companies are required to have their gravel tested or that the town sends the gravel away to be tested to ensure its quality. “We have never had a gravel fail those tests,” said Mr. Williamson.

“Have we rebid other projects in the past because we only got one bid?” asked Councillor Paul Skippen.

Mr. Williamson said that council had, giving the example of when the municipality’s insurance company asked the town to because they felt the bid was out of line.

“Realistically we only received one tender, for all intents and purposes,” said Councillor Erskine.

“The problem is that for the other two bidders, will it be different if we did?” asked Mayor Al MacNevin, noting that the suppliers knew they needed to submit a bid bond or certified cheque and chose not to or were unable to.

Councillor Erskine and Councillor Skippen put a motion on the table to retender the gravel.

In a recorded vote, Councillors Laurie Cook, Michael Erskine, Melissa Peters and Paul Skippen voted to retender the gravel, while Councillors Marcel Gauthier, Dawn Orr, Bruce Wood and Mayor MacNevin voted against the motion. Since the motion was tied, it was defeated.

In a recorded vote to award the gravel tender to Calvin Pearson Construction, Councillors Cook, Marcel Gauthier, Dawn Orr, Melissa Peters, Bruce Wood and Al MacNevin voted in favour of the motion. Councillor Michael Erskine and Paul Skippen moved against the motion. A motion was carried to award the Northeast Town gravel tender to Calvin Pearson Construction.