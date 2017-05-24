Five charged in Wiikwemkoong midnight drug raid

WIIKWEMKOONG–The Wikwemikong Tribal Police in partnership with OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), the Greater Sudbury Police Service Tactics Unit, the Northeast Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau (POIB), Manitoulin OPP Detachment, UCCM Anishnaabe Police and the OPP K9 Unit have charged five people with drug related offences.

On Tuesday, May 23, shortly before midnight a Controlled Drug and Substances Act warrant was executed on two residences in the community of Wiikwemkoong. Four men and two women were arrested at the scene.

A search of the residence located a quantity of cocaine and Canadian currency. The street value of the items seized is valued at $15,000.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged: a 26-year-old male of Wiikwemkoong with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of a Schedule I Substance and Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime; a 22-year-old female of Wiikwemkoong with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of a Schedule I Substance and Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime; a 29-year-old female of Wiikwemkoong with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime; a 25-year-old male of Toronto with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime; and a 19-year-old of Toronto with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime.