Cup and Saucer Trail saved with 11th hour intervention

Northeast Town partners with EBC to develop new trail access point

MANITOULIN—The Northeast Town has announced it will be partnering with the Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy (EBC) to reopen the Cup and Saucer Trails by summer through the creation of a new access point and parking lot.

“We have been working with the EBC since access to the trail was closed last Friday (May 19),” said Northeast Town Mayor Al MacNevin, following a special meeting of the council last night to discuss the trail access closure. “We needed to find a way to create a parking lot and access.”

“We will be creating access to the EBC portion of the Cup and Saucer Trails off of Highway 540, just past Bidwell Road, at the boundary between the Northeast Town and Billings,” continued Mayor MacNevin. “The EBC has had trails there for some time, but they are not well marked.”

Mayor MacNevin said the ‘hitch’ in this plan was approval from the Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

“You can’t open up a new access point on a provincial highway without an entrance permit from the MTO,” the mayor explained. “Usually you have to do a traffic study prior to getting the permit, but we have been lobbying the MTO to give us temporary approval due to the importance of the trails to both the community and tourism. The MTO has agreed to give us temporary approval, and we will do the traffic study down the line.”

Mayor MacNevin said that work will begin on the new trail access and parking lot as soon as the MTO permit is in municipal/EBC hands, which they expect in the next couple of days.

“We hope as early as next week to begin on the work,” said Mayor MacNevin, “and to have the trail open by the summer.”

Mayor MacNevin said that the Northeast Town will be helping to cover initial costs with the new trail access and parking lot, but that the EBC will also be launching a fundraising campaign. “I have also been in initial conversations with neighbouring municipalities and will be hoping for financial support from them as well,” he said. “Every community knows the benefits of the Cup and Saucer to Manitoulin.”

The Expositor also spoke with Roy Jeffery, a director with the EBC who oversees the

EBC trails on Manitoulin.

“We have seen the reaction online since the trail closed and know that the community and visitors alike see the Cup and Saucer as a valued and appreciated historic landmark,” said Mr. Jeffery. “We are hoping that people will be able to help with the new trail through either physical or financial support.”

Mr. Jeffery said that the EBC owns 300 acres of land at the Cup and Saucer including most of the cup and a large portion of the saucer including the majority of the adventure trails.

“We have a trail marked, but feel that it is important to recognize the land as traditional Mnidoo Mnising lands and will be working with First Nation partners to ensure the trail is developed in the proper, respective way,” said Mr. Jeffery.

Mr. Jeffery said that the EBC will be seeking the services of the Wikwemikong Trail Development Services who specialize in sustainable trail building and have developed trails such as the Bebamikawe Memorial Trail in Wiikwemkoong and the Georgian Bay Coast Trail-Point Grondine in Killarney.

“The EBC has over 14,000 acres along the escarpment and our mission is to ensure that there are publically available, sustainable trails for families to enjoy,” said Mr. Jeffery.

A large portion of the Cup and Saucer Trails are insured by the Manitoulin Tourism Association, but the new trails and parking lot will soon be insured by the EBC.

He also noted that some of the trail that abuts the EBC property are owned by Randy and Meredith Noble, but that there has been no indication that the “generous property allowance will be rescinded with this change.”

As The Expositor previously reported, the property of the existing Cup and Saucer parking lot, trail access point and a portion of the trail is owned by Casson Eadie, proprietor of Don Eadie Construction, who closed the trail access last Friday.

He noted that it was with a heavy heart that he made the decision to close the tail and cited financial restraints due to a lack of obtaining municipal gravel contracts as to one of the reasons why.

“We have had a few threats (from Mr. Eadie) to close the trail over the years and council knows the importance of the trail to both Islanders and visitors so we knew we needed to find a permanent solution,” said Mayor MacNevin. “Council commends staff on their hard work, especially our CAO Dave Williamson who worked with Mr. Jeffery on developing this partnership and plan.”

“The Cup and Saucer is a valued asset to Manitoulin and we are glad that a solution has been found,” concluded Mayor MacNevin.