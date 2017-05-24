BREAKING NEWS: Cup and Saucer will reopen by summer, new access created

LITTLE CURRENT–An emergency meeting was held by the mayor and council of the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands Tuesday night in which a partnership was formed between the municipality and the Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy (EBC) to create a new access to the Cup and Saucer hiking trails. Approximately 20 percent of the former trail, which crossed the property belonging to Don Eadie Construction, will be lost with the new trail. The Adventure Trail and lookout, however, are all part of the EBC properties.