Wikwemikong hockey player member of Ontario team

WIKWEMIKONG—A young Wikwemikong hockey player was selected as a member of the Ontario boys’ team that is taking part in the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships.

Greg Trudeau-Paquet, a member of the French River Rapids (of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League) this past season, was on the 22 player roster that was chosen to represent Ontario at the national tournament held May 1-6, in Cowichan, British Columbia.

This is Mr. Trudeau-Paquet’s second year playing in the Nationals. The Ontario team just missed out on a medal at the 2016 nationals, being defeated by Manitoba 6-1 in the championship game.