MHC Auxiliary News

This past year, our two annual Luncheon, Bazaar and Bake Sale events raised $7,115.60. They continue to be well attended and a lot of volunteers work to make this a success.

Save the date! This year the Spring Luncheon, Bazaar and Bake Sale will be held this Saturday, May 20. This is a week later than most years and we hope to see some of the summer people who are here to open their cottages.

For the first time we tried a beef buffet dinner featuring local beef from the Burt Farm. This event netted almost $2,000. We plan to offer this dinner again next year.

We continue to have a raffle. This year we will have one six-month raffle with a quilt donated by the Island Quilters Guild, two Adirondack chairs donated by Brian Murphy and a painting donated by Rochelle Neal as prizes. We are lucky to have such local sponsors. The prizes will be drawn on November 11, 2017.

We had a presentation from our Chief Nursing Officer explaining the need for fall prevention signs to be placed over each bed. We were able to supply $3,000 towards this. The Big Lake Community Association and the Twilight Seniors Club of Providence Bay each contributed $1,000 toward this Project.

Manitoulin Health Centre started a campaign to replace telemetry equipment in both hospitals. So far we have donated $50,000 and have pledged another $50,000 this year.

Our next meeting will be tonight, Wednesday May 17 at 7:30 pm in the hospital board room. This will be our Annual General Meeting, so all are invited to attend.

We are truly grateful for all the volunteers who help with the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary Inc.