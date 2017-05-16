WILMA “JOYCE” MCDONALD (NEÉ ARMSTRONG)

Joyce was born in Vancouver, B.C. on November 10, 1928, and passed away peacefully on May 8, 2017 in Bradford, Ontario in her 89th year. She is predeceased by her late husbands, George William Lawrence, and James Arthur McDonald. Beloved mother to David (Jo), Jeffery, Kenneth, and step-son Bruce. Dear grandmother to Michelle, and Matthew. Also survived by her brother Calvin (Barbara), and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Predeceased by brothers, Wilbert, Orville, and Norton. A funeral service was held at the Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora (905 727-5421) on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 3 pm. Interment in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Scarborough, Ontario. Joyce was a lifelong member of the United Church of Canada, and in her memory the family would appreciate donations to the Aurora United Church Future Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com.