In loving memory of Thomas ‘Thomah” Trudeau who passed away at the age of 91 years at the Wikewmikong Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Genevieve (predeceased). Dear son of the late Joseph and the late Joanna Trudeau. Survived by his special brother “Comic” Richard. Predeceased by his brothers Lawrence and Isadore and stepsister Leona Wemigwans. Sadly missed by his children Rose Mary (Gerald), Louise (Jerome), Edward (Melissa) and Vivian (Roger). Survived by 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and godchildren Amanda and Maryann. Will be sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, Thomas enjoyed picking sweetgrass and playing cribbage. He enjoyed his job as a Park Ranger at Windy Lake and at KVP Forest Co. Family and friends gathered at St. Ignatius Church, Buzwah beginning on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 5 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Holy Cross Mission Wikwemikong on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 11 am. Burial will be at Wikwemikong Upper Cemetery. Thomas’ family would like to thank the Manitoulin Health Centre nurses and doctors and the Wikwemikong nurses and staff for their kindness. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.