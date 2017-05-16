In loving memory of Steven “Steech” Roy Corbiere, a resident of M’Chigeeng, who died peacefully at his residence on Monday, May 8, 2017 at the age of 48. Son of the late Wilfred and Susan (nee Roy) Corbiere. Beloved father of Stephanie Cooper of Wikwemikong. Proud grandfather of Baybee Lilly Bryant and Saydie Rain Corbiere with whom he shared a special bond. Beloved brother of Allen of M’Chigeeng, Martin of Wikwemikong, Lorraine Debassige (Donny) of Chicago, William (Edward) of Victoria, B.C, Shirley of Mindemoya, Karen Fowler, Iris (Lewis) and Alice, all residents of M’Chigeeng and predeceased brother, Walter “Ockey”. He loved learning and practicing traditional native culture including firekeeping, drumming, beadwork and the Ojibway language. He loved playing board games, cards, listening to music, drawing, going for walks, hiking, biking and fishing. He will always be remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends gathered at the Saswaahns Spiritual Centre on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 3 pm. Funeral Services were held at the Saswaahns Spiritual Centre on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 11 am with the burial to follow at the M’Chigeeng First Nation Cemetery. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.