Paul Michael Williams of Wikwemikong passed away at Health Sciences North, Sudbury on May 8, 2017 at the age of 69. Dear son of the late John and Clara (nee Pitawanakwat) Kimewon. Beloved husband of Marian Mahgagahbow. Loving father of Keya Rivers of Wiki, Jack Rivers of Wiki, Liberty Rivers of Calgary, Wilfred Rivers of Wiki, Chris Pheasant (Joanna) of Wiki, Marc Pheasant (Monica) of Wiki and special son Dale Herodier (Kristine) of Chisasibi, Quebec. Cherished grandfather of Darsii, Isaac, Vada and many special grandchildren. Godfather of Marc Pheasant, Nancy Kinoshameg, Pamela Manitowabi. Dear brother of Mary, Phyllis, Philip, Diane all of Wiki, Joe of Newberry, Michigan, and the late Gordon Bennett, Donald, Kitty, Rosanne and James. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation was at Rabbit Island Community Centre starting on May 11, 2017 at 4 pm. Funeral Mass was held on Saturday May 13, 2017 at the Holy Cross R.C. Church at 11 am. Interment in the Kaboni Cemetery. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeal Home, Espanola.