Espanola driving under suspension charge

On May 4th, 2017 at approximately 6:00 pm, an officer with the Espanola Police Service was on general patrol on Centre St. in the area of Syroid St., when he observed a motor vehicle being operated by a female who was known to the officer as a suspended driver. The officer stopped the vehicle for investigation, and confirmed that the driver was currently suspended from driving as a result of her failure to pay a fine she had previously received.

As a result of the officer’s keen eye, a 31 year old Espanola resident was charged for the Offence of Drive Under Suspension. She will appear in Espanola court on June 8th, 2017 to answer to the charge.