DAISY MAY HILL

With heavy hearts and cherished memories, we regret to announce the passing of Daisy Hill, at Extendicare Van Daele Nursing Home on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at the age of 79. She is now reunited with her loving husband Duncan. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Lynn and Lesly Hill and Brenda and Rob Hotchkiss. Proud Grammy of Erica Hill, Terra Hill (Brent Seaton), Jessica Dias, and Steven Hotchkiss (Shanna). Great-Grammy of Lexi, Kameron, Hayden and baby Staci to arrive soon. Special aunt of Tom and Debbie Harper of Gore Bay, Ontario. At Daisy’s request a private family service was held. Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre (942 Great Northern Road, 705-945-7758). Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society or Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. www.northwoodfuneral.com.