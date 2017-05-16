Charges laid for spousal assault, uttering threats and failing to comply with recognizance

On May 6, 2017 at 4:58 pm, a witness attended the Espanola Police Service to report that he had just witnessed a male assault a female outside a residence on Arthur Crt. The witness advised that he had been in a vehicle outside the residence and observed the involved male punching a female several times. The witness then got out of his vehicle to intervene and the male stopped the assault. The witness transported the female from the scene then attended the police station to report the incident.

The witness provided the names of both involved parties, and police immediately began searching for the suspect male who had left the residence. After an extensive search by police, the suspect was located on Talbot St. and arrested. Further investigation revealed that the suspect had also threatened to cause bodily harm to the female victim, and was also on conditions not to communicate with the victim as a result of prior assault charges.

The accused male was charged with the offences of Spousal Assault, Utter Threats and Fail to Comply with Recognizance and held for a bail hearing.