Charges laid for Drive Disqualified, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Drive Under Suspension

On May 6, 2017 at 9:44 am, officers with the Espanola Police Service were called to attend an Avery Dr. residence regarding a domestic dispute occurring at that location. Police attended immediately and discovered a male and female outside a motor vehicle at that location. During the investigation the officers determined that the male involved had been operating the motor vehicle while he was disqualified from driving, as a result of a criminal code conviction, and further that he was also suspended under the Highway Traffic Act. The male was arrested for the above offences, and upon being searched after his arrest, police located narcotics for which he did not have a prescription.

The 45 year old male from Byng Inlet was charged with the offences of Drive Disqualified, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Drive Under Suspension. He will appear in Espanola court on July 31, 2017.