Right to the Point

Manitoulin Lodge introduces new resident and family services coordinator

GORE BAY—The Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home in Gore Bay has announced the appointment of a new employee at the facility.

“It is my pleasure to announce the appointment of Amanda Gibbons as the new Resident and Family Services Coordinator (RFSC) at Manitoulin Lodge, effective May 8,” said Lee Turley, administrator of the Lodge earlier this week.

Mr. Turley explained, “Amanda started her long term care career as a student in the Mental Health and Addictions Worker program through Kenjgewin Teg Educational Institute at Manitoulin Lodge in 2016. Amanda shadowed the previous RFSC and gained valuable experience working with the elderly population, specifically from a DementiAbility and Social aspect. Upon graduation, she applied and was successfully awarded the position of Life Enrichment Aide at Manitoulin Lodge and worked simultaneously as an Activity Assistant/Physiotherapy Aide at Manitoulin Centennial Manor Long Term Care.”

“Amanda has a drive for innovation and change within the long-term care sector and so with her energy, positive attitude, and previous long term care experience, I am confident that she will be a dynamic fit to our team at Manitoulin Lodge,” said Mr. Turley.