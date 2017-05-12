Man charged with break & enter

Espanola Occurrence Number: ES17001026

Occurrence Type: Break & Enter / Forcible Entry / Weapons Dangerous

On May 3, 2017 at 3:44 a.m., the Espanola Police Service received a 911 call from a female located in the Second Avenue area of Espanola, reporting that someone was attempting to break into her home. Within 2-minutes of receiving the call, members of the Espanola Police Service arrived at the residence, and heard arguing coming from the driveway. Upon investigation, police discovered that the female’s ex-boyfriend had forced entry into the residence through a basement window, because he said he wanted to talk to the female. Two pocket knives that the male had discarded when police arrived, were seized from the driveway.

The 24-year old resident of Elliott Lake was charged with one count each of forcible entry, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and break, enter dwelling house – commit indicatable offence. He appeared in Sudbury for a Bail Hearing on May 5, 2017.