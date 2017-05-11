Man faces 21 charges following domestic disturbance

(SABLES-SPANISH RIVERS TOWNSHIP, ON) – On May 10, 2017, members of the Manitoulin/Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complaint of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, Ontario.

Local officers were assisted by an OPP Emergency Response Team, an OPP Canine Team, the OPP Northeast Region Crime Unit, and OPP Crisis Negotiators during the investigation.

As a result, police arrested a 43-year-old Sables-Spanish Rivers Township man. He has been charged with the following;

Careless use of a firearm, contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code (CC), (2 counts),

Pointing a firearm, contrary to section 87 of the CC,

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC, (3 counts),

Unauthorized possession of a firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC,

Discharging a firearm with intent, contrary to section 244(1) of the CC,

Overcoming resistance to the commission of an offence, contrary to section 246(a) of the CC,

Uttering Threats to cause bodily harm or death, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC, (3 counts),

Assault, contrary to section 266 of the CC,

Assault with a weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the CC, (4 counts),

Forcible confinement, contrary to section 279(2) of the CC,

Mischief under $5000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC, (3 counts).

The man has been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice on May 11, 2017, in Sudbury, Ontario.