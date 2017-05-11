Drinking water advisory issued for the residents of the Town of Killarney

The Sudbury & District Health Unit has issued a drinking water advisory effective immediately for the residents of Killarney.

A drinking water advisory means that people who take their water from the municipal system should NOT use it for drinking; making juice, infant formula, or ice; cooking; washing uncooked fruits and vegetables, or brushing teeth. Boiling the water may not make it safe for drinking. For these purposes, water from an alternate source, such as bottled water, should be used. The water can be used for laundry and bathing (excluding small children who could swallow the water).

Although the Town of Killarney has re-established the water supply, which was interrupted due to loss of pressure as a result of a mechanical issue, residents should not use the water for human consumption until advised otherwise by the Health Unit.

“It is possible that the loss of water pressure created conditions that compromised the safety of the drinking water,” said Burgess Hawkins, a manager in the Health Unit’s Environmental Health Division. “Until bacteriological testing of the drinking water indicates a safe supply, the drinking water advisory will remain in effect as a precaution.”

Health Unit staff will continue to monitor the situation. The Health Unit will notify the municipality when the drinking water advisory is lifted and residents will be advised.

For more information, please call the Sudbury & District Health Unit at 705.522.9200, ext. 398, toll-free 1.866.522.9200 or visit www.sdhu.com.