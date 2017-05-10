Luna, Leo & Jinx

In front is Luna, female. Very playful and loves to cuddle. Back grey one is Leo, male, he’s a very cuddly kitten and loves it when you scratch his belly. The dark one is Jinx, male, he’s the cuddliest of them all and the biggest. They are approximately 8 weeks old and have been deflead, dewormed and have had their first set of vaccines. The adoption fee is $225 which will also include their spay/neuter. If you are interested in adopting one of them please call Colleen at 705-859-2172 or Mallory at 705-822-2915