On May 8, 2017, the Espanola Police Service received a complaint of a deceased dog located on Duplessis Rd., Espanola. Police investigation revealed that the dog appeared to have been shot and died as a result of the injuries.

This investigation is ongoing, and the Espanola Police Service is requesting assistance from the public. If anyone has any information about this incident, please call (705) 869 – 3251 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.