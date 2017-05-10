Brutal assault in Wiikwemkoong leaves man in life threatening condition

WIIKWEMKOONG—A 39-year-old Wiikwemkoong man is in critical condition at health Sciences North in Sudbury following a vicious attack by two men and two women in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 9.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), which has been called in to assist in the investigation, report that at approximately 12:32 am, members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service responded to an assault call that had taken place in the area of Mshaaboos Lane in Wiikwemkoong.

The investigation determined that during an altercation, a 39-year-old male father of two from that community was brutally beaten. The victim was transported to the hospital where he is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries. The suspects fled the scene but were arrested a short time later by the UCCM Anihsnaabe Police.

As a result of the investigation, Angela Filazzola, a 22-year-old female from Scarborough, and Taun Dixon-Johnson, a 26-year-old male from Toronto, have both been charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

Also charged is Shamar Shaw, a 23-year-old male, from Pickering, with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and fail to comply with a probation order. Billie-Jean Mills, a 22-year-old female from Sudbury has been charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and fail to comply with a probation order (three counts).

Ms. Filazzola, Mr. Dixon-Johnson and Mr. Shaw are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay this Friday, May 12.

Ms. Mills is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Wikwemikong First Nation on May 17, 2017.

The Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service, with assistance from the North East Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime unit, under the direction of Detective Inspector Mark Zulinski of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), are continuing the investigation.

Any person with information about this incident is asked to immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122, the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service at (705) 859-3141 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.