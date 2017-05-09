July 19, 1943 – April 28, 2017

Robert (Bob) James Smith passed away after a short illness, at Mindemoya Hospital, in his 74th year. Predeceased by wife, Marion. Survived by wife, Tari; stepchildren Paul (Marjorie), Cheryl, Tanya (Ang), Jason (Nancy); Grandchildren Cheasnessa, Christina, Elijah, Colyn, Bryce, Hunter, Nathan, Taylor; great-grandson, Julius. Remembered by brothers Wayne (Peggy), Darrell; and sister Cheryl; and many nieces and nephews. Lovingly remembered by special daughter Melissa (Jacob); grandson Brendan; golf partner Brad (Monique); and many good friends. Bob was raised in Sandfield on Manitoulin Island, and attended both the Sandfield and Big Lake Schoolhouses. After leaving the island, he attended Sudbury Tech, then joined the army at the age of 17, becoming a member of the Black Watch 2nd Battalion where he spent two years in Germany during the Berlin Crisis (when the wall went up). He also spent many years as a security manager in Toronto and Hamilton. Robert was a life member of the HNVA (Hamilton Naval Veteran’s Association), holding many executive positions over the years–Secretary (13 years), 1st Vice (3 years), President (4 years), and a retired member of their Colour Party. He was also a long-time member of The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 58 (Hamilton), and held a position with their Colour Party as well. Following his retirement, Bob returned to Sandfield where he enjoyed many hobbies–fishing, cribbage, and golf. He also took great interest in his associations with the Injured Workers/War Pensioners of Manitoulin; Merry Makers of Sandfield (assisting with their annual Strawberry Social Picnics); and the Manitoulin Rifle Team. Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, May 27, 2017, at the Sandfield Community Centre (site of old Schoolhouse) from 12 noon to 4 pm. Light luncheon provided by the Sandfield Merry Makers. Celebration of Life in Hamilton to be held Sunday, June 4, 2017, 12 noon to 4 pm, at the H.N.V.A, 108 Parkdale Avenue North. Light luncheon provided by members. This is how Bob wanted to be remembered. “Miss Me But Let Me Go” When I come to the end of the road, And the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room, Why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little – but not too long, And not with your head bowed low, Remember the love that we once shared, Miss me – but let me go. For this is a journey we all must take, And each must go alone, It’s all part of the Master’s Plan, A step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick at heart, Go to the friends we know, And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds, “Miss me – but let me go.” Arrangements entrusted with Island Funeral Home, Little Current.