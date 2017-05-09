Patricia Dianne Clark, of Kagawong, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Health Sciences North, in her 72nd year. Beloved wife of Allen and dear mother of Greg (Michelle) and Colleen (Richard) Vander Weerden. Special Gramma of Shane, Haley, Paige, Sofia, and Gregoire. Predeceased by her parents Pat and Mabel (Edwards) Haley and her brother Robert Haley. She will also be sadly missed by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Margie and Tom Stringer, Marilyn and Mike Farqhuar, Ken and Shelly Clark, Anne and Eric Parsons and Jim and Melody Clark, as well as her many nieces and nephews. Dianne loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed sitting on the deck of her camp and the cottage, watching the birds and other wildlife. She also enjoyed spending time at the sugar shack, boating, camping, fishing and having shore lunches with family and friends. She had an adventurous side that led her on many excursions with Al. She was a good sport about everything, from alligator hunting in Louisiana, to halibut fishing in Alaska. At home, she enjoyed reading, baking, doing crosswords and keeping her daily journals up to date. A celebration of Dianne’s life was held at the Simpson Funeral Home, Gore Bay on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.