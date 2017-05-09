ALLAN CHRISTOPHER ROY “Prof Peabody”

October 12, 1958 – April 29, 2017

Son of Rosie (Shigwadja) Roy (predeceased). Father of Mark, Bradley, Crystal, April and stepsons Danny and Mikey. Truly cherished his time with his nine grandchildren; Brianna, Ailysa, Shayla, Jayden, Jenassa, Aaliyah, Cameron, Riley and Kiren. Brother of Elmer, Rosemary, Barbara (all predeceased). Survived by siblings George, Raymond, Gloria, Suzanne, Janice, Marilyn, Boniface, Joanne. Sadly missed by all his nieces and nephews. Allen will be sadly missed by many. He was a loving, caring grandfather. Who loved spending quality time with his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors and was always there to lend a helping hand for his family members. He always had stories to tell and a good sense of humor. Family and friends gathered at St. Ignatius Church, Buzwah. Visitation was from 10 am on Friday, May 5, 2017. Funeral Mass was at 3 pm on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Burial at Buzwah Cemetery.