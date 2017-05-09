Aileen Culgin-Peppler died Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston. She was in her 92nd year. Aileen was a resident of Kingsmere Retirement Suites in Alliston, where she enjoyed life to the fullest. She was an accomplished pianist and could often be found playing piano in the lounge or entertaining friends in her room while playing the organ. Aileen loved people and was always up for a chat. She was always ready to reminisce with old friends but enjoyed making new ones. She loved to laugh and always had a purse full of jokes at the ready. Aileen was born in Adjala and was the daughter of the late Alma and Oliver Pettit. Predeceased by sister Vi. In 1947 she married Jack Culgin who predeceased her in 2000, and together they operated a dairy farm. Aileen also trained as a hairdresser and real estate agent, a job that she loved. Loving mother of Ted (predeceased January 2017) and his wife Barb, Mary Jane and Sean Ronan. Proud grandmother of Andy (Dawn), Jack (Natascha), Ben (Kat). Dear Gigi to Willow. Much loved Aunt to Susan (John), Lynn (Kathleen), Cheryl (Ray), Paul (Helen), Rodger (Judy). Dear friend of Dennis Courneya. Aileen married Bill Peppler in 2001. He survives her as well as his much loved children Carla (Dan), Rand (Martina), Graeme and Grandson Willoughby. A celebration of life will be held at Kingsmere Retirement Suites, Alliston on Sunday, May 7, 2017 from 1 pm to 4 pm. Donations in memory of Aileen can be made to the Alliston Food Bank or charity of your choice.