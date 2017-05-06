Two dead in Killarney single motor vehicle collision on Highway 637

(KILLARNEY, ON) – On May 5, 2017, at approximately 6:24 p.m. members from the Noelville/Sudbury Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Killarney Fire Department as well as the Sudbury-Manitoulin District Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 637, Killarney.

As a result of this collision, the two occupants in the motor vehicle are confirmed deceased.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) were called in to assist. Officers remain on scene and are continuing to investigate. Further information will be provided as it becomes available