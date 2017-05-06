OPP release the names of men killed in Killarney crash

(KILLARNEY, ON) – On May 5, 2017, at approximately 6:24 p.m. members from the Noelville/Sudbury Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Killarney Fire Department as well as the Sudbury-Manitoulin District Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 637, Killarney.

As a result of this collision the two occupants in the motor vehicle are confirmed deceased and have been identified as Peter SUREY, 27 years of age from Maple, Ontario and Bryan MAHER, 27 years of age from Elmira, Ontario.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) were called in to assist. Police are continuing to investigate and any person with information regarding this collision should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority