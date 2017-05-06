Food Recall – Aunt Jemima Frozen Waffles and Frozen French Toast Slices recalled due to Listeria

Ottawa – Pinnacle Foods Canada Corporation is recalling Aunt Jemima Frozen Waffles & Frozen French Toast Slices from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below. Distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.