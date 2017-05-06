Food Recall – Aunt Jemima Frozen Waffles and Frozen French Toast Slices recalled due to Listeria

Recall details
Ottawa – Pinnacle Foods Canada Corporation is recalling Aunt Jemima Frozen Waffles & Frozen French Toast Slices from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below. Distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
Recalled products
|Brand Name
|Common Name
|Size
|Code(s) on Product
|UPC
|Aunt Jemima
|Waffles
|144 Count
3.57 kg
|All Codes
|1 00 19600 43575 1
|Aunt Jemima
|Original Thin French Toast
|144 Count
6.1 kg
|All Codes
|0 00 19600 05870 0
|Aunt Jemima
|Thick French Toast
|72 Count
4.86 kg
|All Codes
|0 00 19600 43560 0
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Background
This recall was triggered by a voluntary recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
More information
Pinnacle Foods Inc.: 1-888-299-7646
For more information, consumers and industry can contact the CFIA by filling out the online feedback form.