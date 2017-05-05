Sudbury Police are searching for missing man, Timothy Ramsay

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 49-year old, Timothy Ramsay.

He was last seen on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in the Garson area.

There is a concern for his well-being as a result of the length of time he has not been seen.

Timothy is described as a Caucasian male, 5’7” in height, weighing approximately 180 lbs. with a medium build. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.comor by texting TIPSUD and the information to CRIMES (274637).