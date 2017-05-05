SDHU nurses ratify new agreement

SUDBURY—Registered nurse and nurse practitioners with the Ontario Nurses Association (ONA) have ratified a contract agreement with the Sudbury District Health Unit (SDHU). The negotiations involve 103 registered nurses and nurse practitioners that provide services to the 195,000 residents of Greater Sudbury as well as the districts of Sudbury and Manitoulin.

Vicki McKenna, ONA first vice-president, told the Recorder on Monday that the local nurses and nurse practitioners, “came to a settlement for ratification (in a vote taken April 27). The members have ratified the agreement.”

Ms. McKenna explained however, “the employer has not yet voted and ratified the new agreement. The board of health will consider ratifying the contract agreement at a meeting May 19.”

The negotiating team for registered nurse and nurse practitioners with the Ontario Nurses Association (ONA) had recommended members vote in favour of a contract agreement that was reached after conciliation talks with the Sudbury District Health Unit (SDHU) on April 21.