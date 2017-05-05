Last chance Mother’s Day market a huge success!

GORE BAY—The Gore Bay community hall was filled with vendors displaying and selling their wares this past Saturday.

“I saw an advertisement for this event being held in Gore Bay and I decided to try it, reserve a booth, and help expand the clientele for my business,” stated Denis Seguin, of CD Wood Kindling, based in Little Current. The business features cedar hardwood kindling, campfire wood bundles, and Swedish log candles. “any way we can promote businesses such as mine at events like this is good for business.”

“We have 26 vendors here today,” stated Cheryl Chaytor, main organizer of the event. Vendors booths were set up both upstairs and downstairs in the hall. “We have a little bit of everything here, from vendors who are selling makeup, alpaca items, clothing, food and baking stuff, leather crafts, and much more.”

This was the second annual Last Chance Mother’s Day market. The idea of having this market is to provide a chance for independent businesses to show their products. “There are no other markets like this where independent, home businesses to display their goods as well, which is why I decided to start this market,” said Ms. Chaytor.

As well as shopping visitors had the opportunity of enjoying a luncheon put on by the Charles C. McLean public school Grade 8 class, as a fundraiser for the Grade 8 class trip this year. As well, the Gore Bay Bruins had a bake table set up in the upstairs area of the community hall.