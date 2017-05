SOUTH BAYMOUTH–Crowds gathered at the South Baymouth wharf to see the MS Chi-Cheemaun in on her first sail of the season. The ferry is sporting a new look this year as her bow is bedecked in Woodland-style art to match her stack.

The gathering at the port grows each year during the first sail and has become quite a tradition for Manitoulin Islanders. The Chi-CHeemaun is expecting a banner year for Canada 150 with reservations up 150 percent from this time last year.